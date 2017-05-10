DPS school hold Walk-ins in show of s...

DPS school hold Walk-ins in show of support for public education

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: HeraldSun.com

State Rep. Graig Meyer, D-Durham/Orange, warned educators and parents Monday to not be fooled, as he sees it, by headlines that will soon be coming out of Raleigh touting a big pay raise for teachers. Speaking at Southwest Elementary School as part of a state-wide day of school "Walk-ins" to support public education, Meyer said it will require a look beneath the headlines to see that the Republican-led General Assembly will actually put little new money toward public education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500 5 hr Ralph Patel 1
News Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ... 12 hr TerriB1 1
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... Tue Intoxicated Abacus 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) May 8 figured out 99
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) May 3 Ginger 21
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,300 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC