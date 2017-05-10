DPS school hold Walk-ins in show of support for public education
State Rep. Graig Meyer, D-Durham/Orange, warned educators and parents Monday to not be fooled, as he sees it, by headlines that will soon be coming out of Raleigh touting a big pay raise for teachers. Speaking at Southwest Elementary School as part of a state-wide day of school "Walk-ins" to support public education, Meyer said it will require a look beneath the headlines to see that the Republican-led General Assembly will actually put little new money toward public education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500
|5 hr
|Ralph Patel
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|12 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|Tue
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|May 8
|figured out
|99
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC