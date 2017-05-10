DPS school hold Walk-ins in show of support for public education

State Rep. Graig Meyer, D-Durham/Orange, warned educators and parents Monday to not be fooled, as he sees it, by headlines that will soon be coming out of Raleigh touting a big pay raise for teachers. Speaking at Southwest Elementary School as part of a state-wide day of school "Walk-ins" to support public education, Meyer said it will require a look beneath the headlines to see that the Republican-led General Assembly will actually put little new money toward public education.

