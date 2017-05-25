Crime 21 mins ago 11:37 a.m.Alleged NC serial bank robber arrested in Texas

Crime 21 mins ago 11:37 a.m.Alleged N...

NEWTON, N.C. The "Ball Cap Bandit," who police say was behind several bank robberies in North Carolina, was arrested Tuesday in Texas, police said. According to the Newton Police Department, Melvin Andrew Williamson, 50, of Durham, was arrested in connection with the robbery of a Midland, Texas bank.

