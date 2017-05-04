Country music legend Loretta Lynn hos...

Country music legend Loretta Lynn hospitalized following stroke

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The 85-year-old Country Music Hall of Fame member had a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills Thursday night and has been hospitalized in Nashville. According to her website , she is currently under medical care and is responding to treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unc title Thu Roy 8
tar heels Thu Truth 8
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) May 3 Ginger 21
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Apr 30 Diane 98
News Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i... Apr 28 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,815,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC