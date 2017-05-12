Common Ground Theatre Is Gone, But Some of Its Resources and Its Role ...

Cynthia Penn-Halal is beaming as she stands amid the clutter of construction at Walltown Children's Theatre . The company's executive director points out a neighborhood worker painting the wooden side rails on new risers for the audience, while theatrical carpenter Jeff Alguire puts the finishing touches on the technical booth he's made out of what was once the baptistry in a former church building on Berkeley Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.