Clinical benefits for CRT-D over ICD even with comorbidity

For patients with left bundle branch block, the benefit of cardiac resynchronization therapy with defibrillator over implantable cardioverter-defibrillator alone persists with comorbidity, according to a study published in the May 16 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology . Emily P. Zeitler, M.D., from Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C., and colleagues examined the correlation of multiple comorbidities with the benefits of CRT-D over ICD alone in 1,214 patients with left bundle branch block and zero, one, two, or three or more comorbidities.

