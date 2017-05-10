Clinical benefits for CRT-D over ICD ...

Clinical benefits for CRT-D over ICD even with comorbidity

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

For patients with left bundle branch block, the benefit of cardiac resynchronization therapy with defibrillator over implantable cardioverter-defibrillator alone persists with comorbidity, according to a study published in the May 16 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology . Emily P. Zeitler, M.D., from Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C., and colleagues examined the correlation of multiple comorbidities with the benefits of CRT-D over ICD alone in 1,214 patients with left bundle branch block and zero, one, two, or three or more comorbidities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500 1 hr Ralph Patel 1
News Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ... 8 hr TerriB1 1
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... 23 hr Intoxicated Abacus 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mon figured out 99
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) May 3 Ginger 21
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC