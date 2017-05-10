Clinical benefits for CRT-D over ICD even with comorbidity
For patients with left bundle branch block, the benefit of cardiac resynchronization therapy with defibrillator over implantable cardioverter-defibrillator alone persists with comorbidity, according to a study published in the May 16 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology . Emily P. Zeitler, M.D., from Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C., and colleagues examined the correlation of multiple comorbidities with the benefits of CRT-D over ICD alone in 1,214 patients with left bundle branch block and zero, one, two, or three or more comorbidities.
