Charges say Raleigh woman worked with Durham man on cocaine, heroin trafficking
A 27-year-old Raleigh woman was arrested Thursday night on charges that she had conspired to traffic in heroin and cocaine with a man whom Durham authorities arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges. Wake County sheriff's deputies arrested Rigsbee at an office building on Pinedale Springs Way in Cary, according to records.
