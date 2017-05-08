CGI Federal eliminating 100 jobs in Durham
Information technology company CGI Federal is shutting down its Durham office, a move that will eliminate the jobs of all 100 workers who are employed there. The company notified the state Commerce Department in an April 27 letter that it was closing its office on Meridian Parkway after failing to win renewal of a contract with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
