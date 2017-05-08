CGI Federal eliminating 100 jobs in D...

CGI Federal eliminating 100 jobs in Durham

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Information technology company CGI Federal is shutting down its Durham office, a move that will eliminate the jobs of all 100 workers who are employed there. The company notified the state Commerce Department in an April 27 letter that it was closing its office on Meridian Parkway after failing to win renewal of a contract with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... 4 hr Fundiementally ill 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mon figured out 99
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) May 3 Ginger 21
News Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i... Apr 28 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC