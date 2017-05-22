Body found in woods positively identified as missing Duke student
The body of a missing Duke University student found in woods along I-495 near his hometown has been positively identified as 20-year-old Michael Doherty. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said today the state medical examiner has informed him that the body found Saturday afternoon in dense woods and thick underbrush near the highway was Doherty, of Franklin.
