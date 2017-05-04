Big changes coming to Durhama s NC Mutual building
The NC Mutual building on West Chapel Hill Street is getting a dramatic makeover - one that will see its landmark name stripped from the top of the building. The 12-story, 1960s-era office tower has been renamed Legacy Tower by a development group led by Michael Lemanski, who plans to update the building to attract new tenants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|23 hr
|Roy
|8
|tar heels
|Thu
|Truth
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 30
|Diane
|98
|Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i...
|Apr 28
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC