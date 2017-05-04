Big changes coming to Durhama s NC Mu...

Big changes coming to Durhama s NC Mutual building

12 hrs ago

The NC Mutual building on West Chapel Hill Street is getting a dramatic makeover - one that will see its landmark name stripped from the top of the building. The 12-story, 1960s-era office tower has been renamed Legacy Tower by a development group led by Michael Lemanski, who plans to update the building to attract new tenants.

Durham, NC

