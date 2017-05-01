Belief Briefs: Durham Greek Festival this weekend at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church
The festival of Greek culture, music, food and dance will be held on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., rain or shine at St. Barbara, 8306 NC 751. Festival food includes gyro and pita wraps, pork souvlaki, spanakopita and pastitsio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Diane
|98
|Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i...
|Apr 28
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC