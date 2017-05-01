Belief Briefs: Durham Greek Festival this weekend at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church

The festival of Greek culture, music, food and dance will be held on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., rain or shine at St. Barbara, 8306 NC 751. Festival food includes gyro and pita wraps, pork souvlaki, spanakopita and pastitsio.

