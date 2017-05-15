Belief Briefs: Annual outreach dinner to be served during Ramadan
Believers United for Progress will host its 12th Annual Community Outreach Dinner during Ramadan, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2. The dinner, which is free and open to the public, will be held at W.D. Hill Community Center at 1308 Fayettevill St. in Durham. The first community dinner to commemorate Ramadan was sponsored in 2004 by New Visions of Africa, and as it grew is now sponsored by Believers United for Progress, a community organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sexting... nude pic trade for bored spring breaker (Mar '12)
|May 13
|Moondance
|13
|First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11)
|May 11
|Kuklos
|23
|The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500
|May 10
|Ralph Patel
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|May 10
|TerriB1
|1
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|May 8
|figured out
|99
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC