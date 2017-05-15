Belief Briefs: Annual outreach dinner to be served during Ramadan

Believers United for Progress will host its 12th Annual Community Outreach Dinner during Ramadan, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2. The dinner, which is free and open to the public, will be held at W.D. Hill Community Center at 1308 Fayettevill St. in Durham. The first community dinner to commemorate Ramadan was sponsored in 2004 by New Visions of Africa, and as it grew is now sponsored by Believers United for Progress, a community organization.

