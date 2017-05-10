A picture of UNC grad turning their g...

A picture of UNC grad turning their graduation tassle

WUNC-FM Chapel Hill

A new report from the Economic Policy Institute paints a more hopeful picture for those wearing caps and gowns than in several years. "Members of the Class of 2017 have better job prospects than their peers who graduated in the aftermath of the Great Recession," according to the report.

