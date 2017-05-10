A picture of UNC grad turning their graduation tassle
A new report from the Economic Policy Institute paints a more hopeful picture for those wearing caps and gowns than in several years. "Members of the Class of 2017 have better job prospects than their peers who graduated in the aftermath of the Great Recession," according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUNC-FM Chapel Hill.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11)
|Thu
|Kuklos
|23
|The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500
|May 10
|Ralph Patel
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|May 10
|TerriB1
|1
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|May 8
|figured out
|99
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC