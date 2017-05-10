A man votes on Nov. 8, 2016, in Durha...

A man votes on Nov. 8, 2016, in Durham, N.C.

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined once again to reinstate North Carolina's strict voter ID law, which was struck down last year after a court ruled it was intentionally designed to stop African-Americans from voting. "Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the court's refusal to consider an appeal did not signify an opinion on the merits of the case," Pam says.

