A gunshot and a child is dead: Should anyone be punished?

ADVANCE FOR USE WEDNESDAY, MAY 24, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Amy Pittman visits the grave of her son, Christian, in Durham, N.C., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Pittman was charged in 2014 with manslaughter after 9-year-old Christian was accidentally shot and killed by his older brother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.