2nd arson in less than a month hits Durham apartment

Someone set a fire early Wednesday in an Oran Avenue building where an April 22 fire was determined to be arson, firefighters said. An Emergency Medical Services crew that was on a call in the area spotted the fire at 4211 Oran Ave. shortly before 4 a.m. by , Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said.

