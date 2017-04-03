Y.E. Smith students study other cultures using Skype
When Academically/Intellectually Gifted students from Y.E. Smith Elementary School study a different culture or country, they don't just talk about it in class. They bring in guest speakers from Duke University and talk face to face over Skype with a class in that country.
