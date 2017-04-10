Wednesday night shooting victim ident...

Wednesday night shooting victim identified

Police have identified the victim of Wednesday night's shooting at Bay Creek Apartments as Eric Russell Oliver, 28, of Durham. Durham Police Department spokeswoman Kammie Michael said officers responded to a shooting call at 1309 Hudson Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

