Wednesday night shooting victim identified
Police have identified the victim of Wednesday night's shooting at Bay Creek Apartments as Eric Russell Oliver, 28, of Durham. Durham Police Department spokeswoman Kammie Michael said officers responded to a shooting call at 1309 Hudson Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|14 hr
|Opal
|18
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC