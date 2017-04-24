Warrant: 30-year-old threatened to light woman on fire at Durham elementary school
According to a warrant, Megan Jones was injured Monday when Shequela Sheala Leonard squirted and sprayed lighter fluid into her eyes. Leonard, 30, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, malicious use of explosives causing injury and misdemeanor communicating threats.
