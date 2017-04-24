Wake, Durham could lose revenue a " w...

Wake, Durham could lose revenue a " while rural counties gain a " under NC Senate sales tax shift

A few urban counties could lose millions of dollars in tax revenue, while about 80 counties - many rural - would gain under an N.C. Senate bill that moved forward Wednesday. The Senate Finance Committee agreed to tweak formulas used to distribute a small portion of local-option sales-tax revenue - the 2 percent to 2.25 percent charged on every sale that goes to municipal and county governments.

