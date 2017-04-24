Video: A celebration of belonging at the Reality Ministries Annual Talent Show
Khizr Khan, Gold Star father who criticized Donald Trump, urges others to remember the Founding Fathers and their American values They told her not to name him, but she did and Kinley Haze and "Wilbert" formed a bond. Kinley, 16, is a sophomore at Orange High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|8 hr
|Free house
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Wed
|Roy
|71
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC