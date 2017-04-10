Variety of thefts, burglaries, damage reported to Durham police

A door lock was dealt $50 of damage in a burglary at a Parks & Recreation Department non-residential building in the 3700 block of Southwest Durham Drive sometime between April 1-8. An assortment of sterling silver serving pieces valued at $30,000 and a pillowcase valued at $10 were stolen from a home in the 100 block of Pilling Plaza sometime between March 30 and April 7. Paintball guns and paintball gaming gear valued at $1,700 and an car remote valued at $300 were stolen from inside a 2006 Infiniti FX45 SUV parked at a home in the 500 block of Canal Street sometime between April 6-7.

