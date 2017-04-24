University officials respond to concerns about Central Campus safety, security cameras
The University has spent more than a million dollars on campus security on Central Campus, but two recent crimes there continue to raise concerns. Both a car theft and a burglary took place between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at 1900 Yearby Avenue.
