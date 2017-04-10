UNCW Baseball Earns Series Win vs. NCCU

UNCW Baseball Earns Series Win vs. NCCU

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

DURHAM, North Carolina Brian Mims had three hits and Ryan Jeffers drove in three runs as UNCW picked up a series win over North Carolina Central with a 16-8 victory on Sunday at the Durham Athletic Park. The Seahawks ran their record to 13-17 with their first road win of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carol Guerrero 2 hr Johnny 2
Carol Razor Apr 8 Curious 1
tar heels Apr 7 Roy 3
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Apr 6 Lucky 95
I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga... Apr 5 Roy 6
Charlatan Teachers Like Me Apr 4 Dame Kelly Davis ... 1
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Apr 4 Rainbow Kid 3
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC