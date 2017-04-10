UNCW Baseball Earns Series Win vs. NCCU
DURHAM, North Carolina Brian Mims had three hits and Ryan Jeffers drove in three runs as UNCW picked up a series win over North Carolina Central with a 16-8 victory on Sunday at the Durham Athletic Park. The Seahawks ran their record to 13-17 with their first road win of the season.
