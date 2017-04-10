Two outdoor concert series begin in early May
Planning how to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Well, it's on a Friday this year, and the start to outdoor music season, too. Northgate Mall's Music on the Plaza free summer concert series begins May 5, as does Chatham County's Bynum Forch Porch music series.
