Two found guilty of robbery and shooting a club promoter as he jumped off balcony
James Thorpe, 25, and Joshua Melvin, 23, both of Durham, have been found guilty of shooting a nightclub promoter during a robbery and home invasion in Morrisville in March 2015, Durham County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said. The two men were convicted on charges of commerce by robbery, interfering with commerce by robbery and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
