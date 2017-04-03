Trustees OK choice of construction co...

Trustees OK choice of construction companies for NCCUa s next student center

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

As plans for its new student center move ahead, N.C. Central University is going to lean on the same construction company to build it that UNC system counterparts in Charlotte, Greensboro and Boone have employed for similar projects. Campus trustees on Tuesday approved the selection of Balfour Beatty Construction as the "at-risk" manager of a project they expect will cost about $36.1 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga... 1 hr Roy 6
Charlatan Teachers Like Me 23 hr Dame Kelly Davis ... 1
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Tue Rainbow Kid 3
Unc title Tue Roy 2
tar heels Mon Yes sir 2
Unc joke Mon Yes 1
Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor... Apr 2 Amanda c 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,067,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC