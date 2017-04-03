Trustees OK choice of construction companies for NCCUa s next student center

As plans for its new student center move ahead, N.C. Central University is going to lean on the same construction company to build it that UNC system counterparts in Charlotte, Greensboro and Boone have employed for similar projects. Campus trustees on Tuesday approved the selection of Balfour Beatty Construction as the "at-risk" manager of a project they expect will cost about $36.1 million.

