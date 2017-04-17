Trump's administration drops lawsuit ...

Trump's administration drops lawsuit over "bathroom bill"

Friday Apr 14 Read more: CBS News

A unisex sign and the "We Are Not This" slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Trump administration dropped a lawsuit Friday accusing North Carolina of discriminating against LGBT residents in response to the state's decision to undo its "bathroom bill."

