Tonight's Concert Picks: Bombadil at Johnny Brenda's, Glen Phillips at World Cafe Live
Durham, NC trio Bombadil bring their new Fences LP to Johnny Brenda's tonight. The record comes after an intense time of change and regrowth for the folky pop outfit and is the first of their efforts not self-produced; instead, they welcomed veteran singer/songwriter and engineer John Vanderslice into the fold.
