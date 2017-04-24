The Shape of Jazz in Durham
Z: J IS FOR JAZZ OPENING PARTY Thursday, April 27, 6 p.m., free Museum of Durham History, Durham www.museumofdurhamhistory.org s part of their work assembling the Museum of Durham History's new Durham A-Z: J Is for Jazz exhibit, cocurators Sharon Coor Barry and Sonya Laney held a community-focused "reminiscing session" to suss out the most fertile years of Durham's half-century history of jazz. Saxophonist Ira T. Wiggins, North Carolina Central University's longtime director of jazz studies, piped up with an unexpected response: "Right now."
