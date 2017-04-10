The Neuse River Is Sick, and Advocate...

The Neuse River Is Sick, and Advocates Blame the Pork and Poultry Industries

Those fish kills, the Lower Neuse Riverkeeper says, can be traced to algae blooms that feed off nitrogen and phosphorus. So last fall, when Hurricane Matthew flooded more than a dozen swine lagoons and several chicken farms in eastern North Carolina - all located within the Neuse River's hundred-year floodplain - sending millions of gallons of nitrogen-rich hog waste and phosphorus-laden chicken excrement into the river, river advocates hit their panic buttons.

