The Neuse River Is Sick, and Advocates Blame the Pork and Poultry Industries
Those fish kills, the Lower Neuse Riverkeeper says, can be traced to algae blooms that feed off nitrogen and phosphorus. So last fall, when Hurricane Matthew flooded more than a dozen swine lagoons and several chicken farms in eastern North Carolina - all located within the Neuse River's hundred-year floodplain - sending millions of gallons of nitrogen-rich hog waste and phosphorus-laden chicken excrement into the river, river advocates hit their panic buttons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|16 hr
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC