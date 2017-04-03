The family of a little girl born without a properly pumping heart...
The family of a little girl born without a properly pumping heart gives back to the hospital that saved her life Naomi Reeves' big sister Kathryn, 3, held by her dad Jared, watches as gift cards are donated by the Reeves family Friday at Duke Health to the families of children in pediatric intensive care. Naomi, 1, was born on March 22, 2016 in Smithfield Johnston Memorial Hospital, part of the UNC Health Care system, to a family from Garner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carol Guerrero
|Sat
|Curious
|1
|Carol Razor
|Sat
|Curious
|1
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC