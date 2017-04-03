The family of a little girl born with...

The family of a little girl born without a properly pumping heart...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: HeraldSun.com

The family of a little girl born without a properly pumping heart gives back to the hospital that saved her life Naomi Reeves' big sister Kathryn, 3, held by her dad Jared, watches as gift cards are donated by the Reeves family Friday at Duke Health to the families of children in pediatric intensive care. Naomi, 1, was born on March 22, 2016 in Smithfield Johnston Memorial Hospital, part of the UNC Health Care system, to a family from Garner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carol Guerrero Sat Curious 1
Carol Razor Sat Curious 1
tar heels Apr 7 Roy 3
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Apr 6 Lucky 95
I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga... Apr 5 Roy 6
Charlatan Teachers Like Me Apr 4 Dame Kelly Davis ... 1
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Apr 4 Rainbow Kid 3
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,179,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC