The Durham Mayor's Race Is Taking Sha...

The Durham Mayor's Race Is Taking Shape, Though Not How We Expected

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

It would be Mayor Pro Tem Cora Cole-McFadden, a longtime council member and city employee, versus Steve Schewel, a four-year councilman, former school board member, and an activist. On April 3, Cole-McFadden announced during a city council meeting that she would seek reelection to her current seat rather than run for mayor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) 16 hr Roy 71
Unc title Apr 18 Roy 4
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
Carol Razor Apr 8 Curious 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,451 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC