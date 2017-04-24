The Durham Mayor's Race Is Taking Shape, Though Not How We Expected
It would be Mayor Pro Tem Cora Cole-McFadden, a longtime council member and city employee, versus Steve Schewel, a four-year councilman, former school board member, and an activist. On April 3, Cole-McFadden announced during a city council meeting that she would seek reelection to her current seat rather than run for mayor.
