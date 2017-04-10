Thanks for Calling Durham Hip, Vogue....

Thanks for Calling Durham Hip, Vogue. Please Don't Ruin It for Us.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

We'll take it, sure, especially considering that the author, Jenn Rice , used to live in Raleigh. But it doesn't escape us that what distinguishes the Bull City in Vogue 's eyes is, with some exceptions, kinda bougie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carol Guerrero Mon Johnny 2
Carol Razor Apr 8 Curious 1
tar heels Apr 7 Roy 3
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Apr 6 Lucky 95
I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga... Apr 5 Roy 6
Charlatan Teachers Like Me Apr 4 Dame Kelly Davis ... 1
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Apr 4 Rainbow Kid 3
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC