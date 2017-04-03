Superintendenta s announcement to retire in August stuns community

In a stunning announcement late Monday, Durham Public Schools Superintendent Bert L'Homme, citing dramatic changes in the "landscape of public education," announced that he will retire in August with three years left on his contract. "In January, I realized that I likely will not have the physical or mental energy to respond to those challenges, while at the same time dramatically accelerating our academic growth, for the duration of my contract," L'Homme said in a statement.

