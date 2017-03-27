Single-car crash claims life of Durha...

Single-car crash claims life of Durhama s Nicholas Fuller, 29

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: HeraldSun.com

DURHAM One man was killed and another seriously injured early Saturday morning in a single-car crash at the intersection of Grant and Umstead streets. According to police, the wreck occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday and the driver of the car, Nicholas Fuller, 29, of Durham, was killed in the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor... Sun Amanda c 1
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Mar 31 TerriB1 3
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Mar 30 Holy Guacamole 1
tar heels Mar 30 uk fan for life 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 29 gdfdfg 94
Anyone want to hang out Nude? (Nov '11) Mar 28 Slippyfist 30
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Mar 25 Jimmy 17
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,729 • Total comments across all topics: 280,026,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC