Single-car crash claims life of Durhama s Nicholas Fuller, 29
DURHAM One man was killed and another seriously injured early Saturday morning in a single-car crash at the intersection of Grant and Umstead streets. According to police, the wreck occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday and the driver of the car, Nicholas Fuller, 29, of Durham, was killed in the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor...
|Sun
|Amanda c
|1
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Mar 31
|TerriB1
|3
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Mar 30
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|tar heels
|Mar 30
|uk fan for life
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 29
|gdfdfg
|94
|Anyone want to hang out Nude? (Nov '11)
|Mar 28
|Slippyfist
|30
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Mar 25
|Jimmy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC