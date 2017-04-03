Seder: A Passover tradition, with fri...

Seder: A Passover tradition, with friends

The Jewish holiday of Passover -- which celebrates the exodus of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt -- begins with a seder. This year, Passover starts at sundown Monday, April 10 and The Levin JCC and Jewish Family Services hosted the early seder for older adults who might not otherwise partake in a group seder.

