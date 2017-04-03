Screening Status Quo Misses Most Chil...

Screening Status Quo Misses Most Children with Autism

15 hrs ago Read more: Scientific American

Most children with autism go undiagnosed until after age 3, and many of these children remain undiagnosed until after they reach school age, according to a new study 1 . The findings, published in the April issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry , highlight gaps in implementing best practices for early autism screening and diagnosis.

