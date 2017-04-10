Review: Brilliant Imperfection

Review: Brilliant Imperfection

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: A Canadian Lefty in Occupied Land

Brilliant Imperfection: Grappling With Cure . Durham NC and London UK: Duke University Press, 2017.] I can think of few writers whose work better exemplifies radical, deeply thoughtful, passionate, nuanced, and incredibly readable engagement with the social world and its injustices than Eli Clare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at A Canadian Lefty in Occupied Land.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) 18 hr Opal 18
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
Carol Razor Apr 8 Curious 1
tar heels Apr 7 Roy 3
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Apr 6 Lucky 95
I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga... Apr 5 Roy 6
Charlatan Teachers Like Me Apr 4 Dame Kelly Davis ... 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,332 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC