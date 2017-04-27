Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc (Q) Rating...

Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc (Q) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. provides professional services, information and partnering solutions to the pharmaceutical services, biotechnology and healthcare industries. The Company has two segments: Product Development and Integrated Healthcare Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Thu Free house 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Wed Roy 71
Unc title Apr 18 Roy 4
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC