Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc (Q) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. provides professional services, information and partnering solutions to the pharmaceutical services, biotechnology and healthcare industries. The Company has two segments: Product Development and Integrated Healthcare Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Thu
|Free house
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Wed
|Roy
|71
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC