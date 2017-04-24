Pre-K task force recommends preschool...

Pre-K task force recommends preschool for all 4-year-olds in Durham

With 38 percent of its children entering kindergarten without having achieved reading proficiency, a task force that has been working on a proposal to bring universal Pre-K to Durham said Thursday that the time has come to act on a plan to give more low-income children a better chance to succeed in school. The plan, presented by Durham's Community Early Education/Preschool Task Force during an afternoon session in the County Community chambers, calls for increasing and expanding quality for Pre-K to all low-income 4-year-olds in 2019.

