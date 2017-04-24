Police: Durham woman threw lighter fl...

Police: Durham woman threw lighter fluid on son's kindergarten teacher

9 hrs ago

Durham police said that teacher Megan Jones had arranged a parent-teacher conference with Shequela Sheala Leonard, who became irate at accusations of her son's behavior. About five minutes into the meeting, the school principal told Jones that she needed to leave the building, and the group, which included Leonard's son, exited into a hallway., police said.

