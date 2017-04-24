Pedestrian killed in Durham hit-and-run

Pedestrian killed in Durham hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Police are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a 72-year-old man Tuesday night on Fayetteville Street. The hit-and-run accident happened at 11:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Fayetteville Street, just north of Cook Road in front of the Caroco gas station, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) 12 hr Roy 71
Unc title Apr 18 Roy 4
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
Carol Razor Apr 8 Curious 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC