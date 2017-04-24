Pedestrian killed in Durham hit-and-run
Police are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a 72-year-old man Tuesday night on Fayetteville Street. The hit-and-run accident happened at 11:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Fayetteville Street, just north of Cook Road in front of the Caroco gas station, according to a press release.
