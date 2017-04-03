Parents, look at what DPS has to offer
We're proud of Durham Public Schools, and we want our schools to be every parent's first choice. At a time when our state has essentially taken its foot off the brakes in encouraging charter school expansion, we know that we can't take our families' choices for granted.
