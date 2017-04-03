Parents, look at what DPS has to offer

Parents, look at what DPS has to offer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

We're proud of Durham Public Schools, and we want our schools to be every parent's first choice. At a time when our state has essentially taken its foot off the brakes in encouraging charter school expansion, we know that we can't take our families' choices for granted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... 26 min Rainbow Kid 3
I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga... 2 hr Roy 2
Unc title 2 hr Roy 2
tar heels 6 hr Yes sir 2
Unc joke 6 hr Yes 1
Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor... Sun Amanda c 1
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Mar 31 TerriB1 3
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,507 • Total comments across all topics: 280,042,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC