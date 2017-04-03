PA History Society Celebrates Military on 50th Anniversary of Profession

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the physician assistant profession, the PA History Society will honor U.S. Veterans and active duty PAs, with the April 8 unveiling of a memorial garden at the Eugene A. Stead, Jr. Center for PAs in Durham, North Carolina. Created to be a place for reflection, the garden will feature a wall of remembrance with bronze plaques representing each branch of the uniformed services.

