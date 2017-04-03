PA History Society Celebrates Military on 50th Anniversary of Profession
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the physician assistant profession, the PA History Society will honor U.S. Veterans and active duty PAs, with the April 8 unveiling of a memorial garden at the Eugene A. Stead, Jr. Center for PAs in Durham, North Carolina. Created to be a place for reflection, the garden will feature a wall of remembrance with bronze plaques representing each branch of the uniformed services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor...
|19 hr
|Amanda c
|1
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Mar 31
|TerriB1
|3
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Mar 30
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|tar heels
|Mar 30
|uk fan for life
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 29
|gdfdfg
|94
|Anyone want to hang out Nude? (Nov '11)
|Mar 28
|Slippyfist
|30
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Mar 25
|Jimmy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC