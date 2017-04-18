Orange County residents weigh in last time before light rail vote
The $3.3 billion Durham-Orange light-rail financial plan still is being revised, but GoTriangle officials said Tuesday the share Orange County could pay may be shrinking. A public-private Funding and Community Collaborative also pledged to raise $100 million for the 17.7-mile light rail line from UNC Hospitals to N.C. Central University in Durham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|Tue
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Tue
|Roy
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Shindman213
|69
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC