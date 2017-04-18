Orange County residents weigh in last time before light rail vote

The $3.3 billion Durham-Orange light-rail financial plan still is being revised, but GoTriangle officials said Tuesday the share Orange County could pay may be shrinking. A public-private Funding and Community Collaborative also pledged to raise $100 million for the 17.7-mile light rail line from UNC Hospitals to N.C. Central University in Durham.

