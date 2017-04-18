Orange County residents weigh in last...

Orange County residents weigh in last time before light rail vote

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The $3.3 billion Durham-Orange light-rail financial plan still is being revised, but GoTriangle officials said Tuesday the share Orange County could pay may be shrinking. A public-private Funding and Community Collaborative also pledged to raise $100 million for the 17.7-mile light rail line from UNC Hospitals to N.C. Central University in Durham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unc title Tue Roy 4
tar heels Tue Roy 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Mon Shindman213 69
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
Carol Guerrero Apr 10 Johnny 2
Carol Razor Apr 8 Curious 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC