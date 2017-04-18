Orange County men arrested in White Cross, Hillsborough break-ins
Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have charged three men with a string of home break-ins near Hillsborough and in southwestern Orange County. The break-ins were reported at homes in the White Cross community west of Carrboro and near Hillsborough, sheriff's officials reported in a news release.
