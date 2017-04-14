Op-Ed: Revitalization Without Gentrification: The Scrap Exchange in...
The author, Ann Woodward, is the executive director of The Scrap Exchange. Working as a waitress at the Back Porch Restaurant in the early 1990s, I never could have guessed that The Scrap Exchange-my other early-1990s employer-would one day own a big portion of the shopping center where the restaurant was located.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|9 hr
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|9 hr
|Roy
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|19 hr
|Shindman213
|69
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC