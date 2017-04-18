New bar arcade coming to downtown Durham

Downtown Durham is set for a new bar arcade combination as Quarter Horse Arcade prepares to open in the basement of the Kress Building. The bar, which will be heavily focused on 1980s nostalgia, hopes to open there by June 1, according to the owners Jon Williams and Brandon Mise, who are doing most of the renovations on their own.

