NC's Top Cideries on Tap at Apple Country Cider Jam

The best of North Carolina's hard cider, coupled with award-winning bluegrass music, will be on tap Saturday, April 22 in downtown Hendersonville. The inaugural Apple Country Cider Jam showcases eight hard cideries, two producers of non-alcoholic cider and two local wineries.

