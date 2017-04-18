NC's Top Cideries on Tap at Apple Country Cider Jam
The best of North Carolina's hard cider, coupled with award-winning bluegrass music, will be on tap Saturday, April 22 in downtown Hendersonville. The inaugural Apple Country Cider Jam showcases eight hard cideries, two producers of non-alcoholic cider and two local wineries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 17
|Shindman213
|69
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|Carol Guerrero
|Apr 10
|Johnny
|2
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC