Natural Gas Plant Makes A Play For Coal's Market, Using 'Clean' Technology
President Trump wants America to use more "clean coal" to make electricity. He hasn't elaborated on what kind of coal that might be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carol Guerrero
|14 hr
|Johnny
|2
|Carol Razor
|Apr 8
|Curious
|1
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC